Now is one of the best times to book a cruise — here's how to get a great deal

Right now is one of the best times to find a good deal on a cruise vacation. You can catch the end of what's known in the industry as "wave season" (typically January through March) when many companies are rapidly rolling out promotions.

"It's sort of like the Black Friday period for cruising, it's the time when most of the lines do offer some sort of incentive," Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruisecritic.com, tells CNBC Make It.

And you still have time. "March and April are kind of low months for cruise-line booking, so cruise lines have extra promotions," says Makoto Rheault-Kihara, the director of marketing at Seahub, a cruise-booking site. "And cruise-booking sites ... [also] add extra promotions to compensate. So it's a pretty good time to book."

Here are some tips and tricks to make sure you're getting the best deal and some standout promotions to take advantage of.

Know what the deals are

When it comes to booking a cruise, there are two types of deals, Gray Faust explains.

"One of them is the slashed fares," says Gray Faust, "either through a discount, or you see a lot of things like buy one, get one free. Or they'll do a discount on extra passengers in [a] cabin, which is great for a family."

For example, Royal Caribbean is currently offering 30 percent off cruise fares on select Royal Caribbean cruises and an additional $200 in savings.