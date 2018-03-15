    ×

    Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization for documents about Russia: NYT

    • Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported.
    • Mueller is looking into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.
    Special counsel Robert Mueller (2nd L) leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee June 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
    Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization for documents on Russia, other topics: NYT   

    Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed President Donald Trump's businesses "in recent weeks" for documents, some of which relate to Russia, The New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

    The newspaper says it marks the first time Mueller, who is probing Russian involvement in the 2016 election, has asked for information directly related to the Trump Organization. The action comes as the former FBI director appears to be looking into the role foreign money could have played in the president's political activities, the newspaper reported.

    It is unclear exactly what information Mueller requested. Trump and his lawyers have sought a swift end to the investigation, but the subpoena indicates it could continue for at least a few more months, the Times said.

    In a statement to NBC News, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas said the company has cooperated with Mueller.

    "Since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the Special Counsel, and is responding to their requests," he said. "This is old news and our assistance and cooperation with the various investigations remains the same today."

    Trump has previously said he believes the special counsel investigating his finances would cross a red line. The Trump Organization has denied holding real estate in Moscow. His company considered developing a Trump Tower in Moscow in late 2015 and early 2016 before abandoning the plan, The Washington Post reported.

    Earlier this month, former Trump aide Sam Nunberg said investigators wanted information about the Trump Tower plans.

    Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or coordination with Russia during the 2016 election. On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reiterated Trump's denial and said the president is cooperating with the investigation. She referred more specific questions to the Trump Organization.

    The special counsel's office and a lawyer for Trump declined to comment.

    Read the full Times report here.

