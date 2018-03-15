Here are 4 of Stephen Hawking's biggest predictions from human extinction to aliens

In November last year, Hawking said the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) could be the "worst event in the history of our civilization," unless society finds a way to control its development.

The physicist did say that the technology could help eradicate poverty and disease, but admitted its future is uncertain.

"Success in creating effective AI, could be the biggest event in the history of our civilization. Or the worst. We just don't know. So we cannot know if we will be infinitely helped by AI, or ignored by it and side-lined, or conceivably destroyed by it," Hawking said during the speech.

"Unless we learn how to prepare for, and avoid, the potential risks, AI could be the worst event in the history of our civilization. It brings dangers, like powerful autonomous weapons, or new ways for the few to oppress the many. It could bring great disruption to our economy."