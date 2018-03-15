My son will be born into a world without Toys R Us, and that blows my mind

Toys R Us is as good as dead. The once-dominant toy store chain has suffered steep sales declines and has struggled to pay its debt, leaving the company little choice but to close or sell all of its U.S. stores. More than 33,000 Toys R Us employees will soon be out of work.

The demise shouldn't be shocking to anyone who's been paying attention to the company's rapidly declining fortunes over the years. But it's still bittersweet for people who spent their childhoods longing to spend allowance or birthday money there. Or those who worked at a Toys R Us in high school or college. Or those who took their kids there, not only to shop but for the experience of leisurely strolling through a place designed to celebrate fun.

I happen to fit into all three of those categories, as I'm sure many people my age do, too.

When I was a kid, going to Toys R Us was a treat. Money was usually tight in my family, but when I had some in my pocket I made it a point to ask – no, beg – my mom or grandparents to drive me to Toys R Us so I could quickly turn that cash into action figure and video game gold. Even after I had supposedly grown out of the toy phase, my friends and I would spend some of our high school nights scouring the aisles for "Star Wars" figures. Darth Maul was especially hard to find.

Not long after that, I was sporting a blue button-up shirt and helping Toys R Us customers load Power Wheels and bicycles into their cars and trucks. I started working part-time at the Toys R Us in Hazlet, New Jersey, during my sophomore year of college in the fall of 2000. It was just before the seasonal rush, so I had a "real" position that would last beyond the chaos of Christmas. My fellow associates and I feasted on the extra hours during November and December — it was more money than I had ever made.

Toys R Us also offered a generous tuition-reimbursement program at the time. That extra cash helped me pay my rent for a month or two.

Things took a tougher turn when I ended up working at the Jersey City Toys R Us during my final year at college. Since the Jersey City area was much more densely populated than suburban Monmouth County, Black Friday and the holiday season were a nonstop onslaught. We felt like we were under siege, like we were defending a fortress in a "Lord of the Rings" movie.

On Christmas Eve 2002, my last one working at Toys R Us, I was tasked with blocking off the video game section as the store closed while dozens of customers remained inside. It was nearing 7 p.m., and my fellow employees and I wanted to get home to our families, too. A shopper accompanied by two tired and despondent-looking kids asked me to let her into the section, but I was strictly forbidden to do it, I told her. So I refused. "Thanks," she said. "Thanks for ruining Christmas."