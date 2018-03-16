Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business

Amazon's Grand Challenge team, its equivalent of the Google X lab for moonshot technologies, has made its latest high-profile health care hire.

The company has quietly scooped up Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief health informatics officer, according to a source with knowledge of the hire.

Kass-Hout will serve in a business development role focusing on health care projects. He will work alongside Amazon Grand Challenge chief Babak Parviz, a former director at Google X who joined Amazon in 2014 as a vice president.

Amazon has remained secretive about its health care ambitions, with a few exceptions.

It did announce a collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway to bring down health care costs and improve quality for its own employees. But it hasn't said much about how that will work, or who will run it.

Amazon's Grand Challenge team has also been referred to internally as 1492. Like Google X, it is focused on very big bets that would potentially create a new category for the business. The multi-trillion dollar health sector is a major focus for the group.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.