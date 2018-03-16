Bill Gates said he had to quit this common bad habit before he became successful

Bill Gates may have co-founded a multi-billion dollar tech company but even he had to overcome some bad habits on the road to success.

In a 2005 Q&A session with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, Gates told students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Business Administration that he used to be a heavy procrastinator.

Gates developed this "very bad habit" as an undergraduate student at Harvard University (he dropped out after two years). "I liked to show people that I didn't do any work, and that I didn't go to classes and I didn't care," he told students.

But at the last minute, sometimes just two days before a test, Gates would get serious about his studies and quickly prepare. "People thought that was funny," he said. "That was my positioning: the guy who did nothing until the last minute."

However, these antics didn't fly when he entered the business world. "When I went into business that was a really bad habit and it took me a couple years to get over that," Gates said, causing the audience to laugh.

The Microsoft co-founder again discussed his past fondness for procrastinating in a 2016 Ask Me Anything Reddit post. When asked about his best memory at Harvard, Gates said, "I decided that I would be different and never attend any class I was signed up for but always attend a class I wasn't signed up for."