Bitcoin mining firms getting pushback from New York State for trying to profit from cheap electricity

A small town in northeastern New York has banned the launch of new bitcoin "mining" firms for the next year and a half, just as the state's public utilities arm ruled that upstate municipal power authorities can charge higher electricity rates for miners.

Mining refers to the production of cryptocurrency bitcoin, which is up about 700 percent over the last 12 months at $8,000. The creation process requires enormous computing power, causing miners to gravitate towards regions with ultra-low energy costs. Thanks to hydropower and subsidies, some parts of New York State offer electricity rates that can compete with the hot Chinese bitcoin mining market, while naturally lower temperatures reduce the costs of cooling facilities.

Plattsburgh's city council voted unanimously Thursday to approve an 18-month moratorium on applications or permits for new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations. The law gives the city time to evaluate the best way to handle a surge in electricity demand that has raised energy bills for residents. Vice first reported the ban, apparently the first in the U.S.

Plattsburgh

Source: Google Maps

"The moratorium allows the City to review its zoning laws and building codes and to update them to include large Bitcoin operations," said Bill Treacy, manager of Plattsburgh's Municipal Lighting Department, said in an email.

Plattsburgh is located 20 miles south of the Canadian border and has a population of just 19,000. But it is home to at least two cryptocurrency mining companies.

One local bitcoin mining operation, Plattsburgh BTC, says on its website that it is a family-owned business that started in an apartment in 2015 before moving to a larger space the following year in order to access more power.

"This was a positive move for the city of Plattsburgh and crypto mining," David Bowman, founder and CEO of the mining company, said in an email.

"We will be actively working with the city right away to find solutions that works in all of our interests, like possibly shutting off the machines if we are in danger of going over the city's quota, looking into energy recapture as a way to heat buildings," he said. "Anything is on the table."