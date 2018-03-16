Trade clashes would have 'muted' effects on leisure travel, says airline CEO

Technology has made traveling more specialized, and airlines need to develop to cater to a wider range of customers, the CEO of the ninth largest commercial airline in the U.S. said.

"We have moved from being an industry that primarily conducts its business through travel agents and traditional green screen GDS [Global Distribution System] to a more web-based environment, and a much more specialized selling environment," he explained, referring to a system for booking airline tickets.

The CEO said he expects carriers like Hawaiian Airlines to continue developing different products to serve the growing range of clients with "different needs."

One of the airline's methods is through diversifying its fleet to potentially expand operations beyond current markets. That's exemplified by Hawaiian Airlines' recent agreement to purchase 10 new Boeing 787-9 airplanes.

"You've seen us grow over the last seven or eight years, since 2010, when we began renewing our fleet with the [Airbus] A330-200," Ingram said, pointing out that the airline has since added services throughout the Asia Pacific region and growing to where it is now "the second-largest operator" in the market for flights between Japan and Hawaii.

The airline's purchase of the new Boeing aircraft also fueled rumors about non-stop flights to Europe, but the CEO was quick to caution that talks about expanding in specific markets might be premature, as it would be another three years before the aircraft are delivered.

"It's way too early to be talking about specific markets that this is going to open up. But the 787-9 is an aircraft that has that sort of range," Ingram said, adding that the company would have to look at market conditions to decide on any new flight routes.