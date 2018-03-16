Slovakia's government has moved a step closer to breaking point amid allegations of high-level corruption following the double murder of a young investigative journalist and his partner.

The central European nation has been embroiled in political turmoil since late last month, when Jan Kuciak — a journalist specializing in exposing corruption — and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, were killed in an attack at their home.

"Political tension has been brewing for quite some time but it is clear the trigger to this boiling over was the murder of Kuciak and his fiancee," Otilia Dhand, senior vice president at Teneo Intelligence, told CNBC in a phone interview.