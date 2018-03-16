Toys R Us closures will leave hundreds of vacant stores on the market with few obvious replacements

Toys R Us is planning to either close or sell more than 800 stores across the U.S., leaving a surplus of unoccupied real estate on the market.

The abrupt shuttering of the famed toy chain spells good news and bad news for landlords. Some are betting on being able to find more profitable uses, while others will be left scrambling to find replacements.

"An important distinction between Toys and other recent bankruptcies is that many of Toys' leases [today] are well-below market — a silver lining for landlords," analysts from Green Street Advisors wrote in a note to clients.

In the case of Toys R Us, there's an opportunity for real estate owners to secure new tenants paying higher rents per square foot, they said, and that would mean a much better outcome.

Still, many of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations on the chopping block are more than 40,000 square feet in size, some are more than 65,000, and this is "problematic as the list of retailers seeking that [floor plan] is short," Green Street wrote. "More bankruptcies is putting further pressure on big box market rents."

The retail real estate industry has had its fair share of departures by key tenants in the past (i.e. Circuit City, Sports Authority and RadioShack). Toys R Us' moves are viewed as further dragging down the reputation of U.S. strip centers anchored by bigger boxes.

Retailers that tend to occupy more space along shopping centers today include Dick's Sporting Goods, Big Lots, Party City and Best Buy — and these retailers aren't adding as many stores as they once were. Even Target and Kohl's are focused more on opening smaller-format stores. And investments are moving online.

More recently, though, some companies have said they will be willing to open more stores once rents stabilize.

"We have slowed down our store growth ... [because] we think that the real estate prices are going to continue to fall," Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack said on a call with analysts and investors earlier this week.

"We're going to wait, and let's see what happens with the real estate prices with additional store closings," Stack said just two days before Toys R Us made its liquidation plans official.

Starbucks co-founder and Executive Chairman Howard Schultz made a similar comment late last month when asked about the coffee giant's U.S. expansion plans.

Schultz said he's seen an "abundance of empty store fronts across the country," predicting that rents would fall further. "This is not going to be a cyclical change in our occupancy expenses, but a permanent lowering of the cost of our real estate."

Toys R Us' departure could spur some of these businesses to grow again, if the price is right.