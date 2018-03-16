United charters private jet to fly home dog mistakenly sent to Japan

Irgo has been reunited with his human family, according to Kara Swindle, his owner. She posted a video late Thursday showing Irgo greeting his family with an energetically wagging tail, jumping up to lick their faces, with Wichita posted as the location. She also posted photos of the dog on the private jet, posing with the flight crew.

The dog was mistakenly sent to Japan, while another dog that was meant to fly to Tokyo, a Great Dane, appeared when Swindle went to pick up Irgo.

United declined to say how much the trip back cost, but Henry Harteveldt, founder of the Atmosphere Research Group, a travel consulting firm, said whatever it cost, it was likely a small price to pay after the death of Kokito, the dog that was put in the overhead bin on Monday.

"It is pennies to try to stop that news," he said.

The Department of Transportation said it is looking into Kokito's death and two U.S. senators proposed a ban on dogs being put into airplanes' overhead bins, known as the Welfare of our Furry Friends, or WOOFF Act. That proposal came even though even though United and other flight attendants are trained to instruct passengers to keep in-cabin animals under the seat in front of them in their carriers.

United's management has faced a string of public relations disasters over the last year, starting with the violent dragging of passenger David Dao off a flight to make room for commuting crew.

Investors did not appear to be terribly upset. Shares of United Continental Holdings, were trading 0.6 percent lower on Friday afternoon.