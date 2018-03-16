    ×

    US stocks set for a slightly positive open as political turbulence rumbles on

    • In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data
    • Friday marks quadruple-witching day and quadruple-witching hour.
    U.S. stock index futures fluctuated ahead of Friday's open, as investors' tried to shake off concerns surrounding the U.S. administration.

    Around 5:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 16 points, but indicated a rise of 12.34 points at the open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures meantime pointed to a relatively flat to positive open for their respective markets.

    The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street saw a choppy trading day Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing up more than 100 points and other major indexes closing lower. Political developments continue to rattle investor sentiment, with markets overseas seeing their gains capped due to developments within the White House.

    President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to remove national security advisor H.R. McMaster from the U.S. administration, according to a report by the Washington Post Thursday. The White House has however gone onto deny that any changes are set to emerge within the National Security Council.

    Elsewhere, concerns surrounding a potential trade war continue to dwell on investor sentiment. Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are expected to come into effect in the coming weeks, after Trump signed two declarations last week. While Canada and Mexico are exempt from the deal, investors worry that countries around the world may strike back.

    Switching focus to the final day of the trading week, data are expected to be front and center. At 8:30 a.m. ET, housing starts, building permits and the Business Leaders Survey are all scheduled to be released, followed by industrial production data at 9:15 a.m. ET. Finally consumer sentiment and Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) are due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Tiffany is due to report its latest earnings report before the bell. Meantime, Friday marks quadruple-witching day and quadruple-witching hour, where during the final hour of market trading, stock index futures, index options, stock options, and single-stock futures expire.

    No speeches by members of the U.S. central bank are scheduled to take place.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

