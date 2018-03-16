US stocks set for a slightly positive open as political turbulence rumbles on

U.S. stock index futures fluctuated ahead of Friday's open, as investors' tried to shake off concerns surrounding the U.S. administration.

Around 5:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 16 points, but indicated a rise of 12.34 points at the open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures meantime pointed to a relatively flat to positive open for their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street saw a choppy trading day Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing up more than 100 points and other major indexes closing lower. Political developments continue to rattle investor sentiment, with markets overseas seeing their gains capped due to developments within the White House.

President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to remove national security advisor H.R. McMaster from the U.S. administration, according to a report by the Washington Post Thursday. The White House has however gone onto deny that any changes are set to emerge within the National Security Council.

Elsewhere, concerns surrounding a potential trade war continue to dwell on investor sentiment. Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are expected to come into effect in the coming weeks, after Trump signed two declarations last week. While Canada and Mexico are exempt from the deal, investors worry that countries around the world may strike back.