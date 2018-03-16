Watch: White House takes questions following reports of more turnover

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to brief reporters at the White House on Friday.

The briefing arrives on the heels of a series of news reports about possible further turnover of high-level staff in the Trump administration.

Trump has reportedly considered replacing National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Chief of Staff John Kelly, Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and other senior officials in the White House. Sanders denied reports from the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that McMaster would be replaced.

Meanwhile, Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election appeared to expand recently, after The New York Times reported Thursday that the special counsel subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents.

In other news, the ongoing scandal involving an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels is becoming increasingly difficult for Trump to ignore.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, recently filed a lawsuit against Trump in an attempt to void a non-disclosure pact barring her from discussing the alleged relationship. Now, she has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund the suit, and spoke to CBS' "60 Minutes" for an interview that is scheduled to air in March.

Trump has denied the relationship ever took place.