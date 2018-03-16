Zimbabwe's Mugabe: I don't hate new President Mnangagwa, but he is 'illegal'

Zimbabwe's ousted former President Robert Mugabe said he doesn't hate his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, but added that his position in office is illegal.

"I don't hate Emmerson, I brought him into government. I would want to work with him. But he must be proper, he is improper where he is. Illegal," Mugabe told South Africa's SABC News Thursday in his first televised interviews since his resignation in November 2017.

Mnangagwa succeeded Mugabe in November, following a turbulent week in which the military took control of the country and placed Mugabe under house arrest. He resigned as parliament began the process to impeach him, news of which led to a jubilant response on the streets of Zimbabwe. Mugabe insisted in SABC's interview that a coup d'etat had taken place.

Mugabe also said that he never thought that Mnangagwa, who was his protege, his deputy president and also a member of the ZANU-PF party, would act against him.