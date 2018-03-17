President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, is calling for a swift end to Special Counsel Robert Muller's probe into Russia's election interference.

In a statement provided to CNBC, that was first reported by The Daily Beast on Saturday morning, Dowd said that he hopes Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will shut down the Mueller investigation.

"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier."

When The Daily Beast initially asked Dowd if he was speaking on behalf of the president, he answered, "Yes as his counsel." After the story was published, however, Dowd emailed to say he was actually speaking in his personal capacity, and not on the president's behalf.