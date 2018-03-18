Congress risks another shutdown as it struggles to nail down spending bill

Congress has already passed five stopgap spending bills during the current fiscal year amid squabbles over a longer-term agreement. Lawmakers finally broke through last month, when they approved a bill that would allow them to increase spending on defense and domestic programs by about $300 billion over two years. Funding at home would go to things such as improving infrastructure and fighting the opioid crisis.

However, that measure did not actually allocate the money. Congress had another six weeks to craft legislation appropriating the money to agencies and programs.

Lawmakers have not yet released the so-called omnibus bill to fund the government.

The government shut down once in January as Democrats sought assurances that Congress would move to pass a bill to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation. It ended in its third day as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to have an open debate on immigration plans.

He eventually did so last month. But every Senate proposal failed, as President Donald Trump pushed for conditions Democrats deemed unacceptable. He wants stricter limits on family visa sponsorships and an end to the diversity visa "lottery," two goals most Democrats oppose.

Government funding lapsed again last month, if only for a few hours. While overall partisan gridlock contributed to the shutdown, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took lawmakers over the brink as he single-handedly held up a Senate vote on a stopgap bill. Paul objected to the budget plan because it would set up massive increases for military spending and domestic programs championed by Democrats.

Congress eventually passed the budget proposal along with a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government through Friday.