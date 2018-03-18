The big winner at SXSW this year: Women

The most talked about topic at the South by Southwest this year wasn't a company or a trend: It was women in tech.

Official keynote speakers at the Austin tech and music conference this year were evenly split between men and women. Though it's hard to tell exactly how many women spoke about tech-related issues because programming is fluctuating and tech topics crossed all 24 tracks, a source with knowledge about the situation said there were notably more women and gender-focused sessions than in prior years.

"Increasing inclusion and gender parity is something we've been working on for the better part of a decade, and it is important that the event represent people from all walks of life and all genders," said a SXSW spokesperson.

Melinda Gates' SXSW interactive keynote was dedicated to Time's Up, the moment against sexual harassment -- and men in the audience took it seriously.

"Men were asking questions about how they could support women in the workplace," said Jennifer Beall Saxon, who founded on-demand stroller and car seat repair service Tot Squad.

Another female tech executive noted a stark difference from CES, which drew criticism this year for not including women keynote speakers.

A different female executive noted Uber's gender inequality issues have served as a #MeToo moment for the tech industry, forcing companies to rethink how they were treating their female employees.

"These are conversations that being consciousness and change, and I think that is a wonderful thing," said Nola Weinstein, Twitter's global head of culture and experiential.

Twitter has hosted a women in tech event at SXSW for the past four years, which has grown bigger each year. The company is dedicated to making a platform where 100 percent of women can be seen and heard, as well as feel safe, she said.

"There was a time when women at certain levels felt they had to bring others down," she said. "It's been evolving over time, and people are paying more attention on stages, in conferences, and in boardrooms."

Over the last six months, Twitter has a seen a 50 percent increase on its platform in conversations around women's rights, Weinstein said.