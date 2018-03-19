Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Blackberry shares jumped nearly 5 percent after hours. The software company announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft on Monday afternoon. The partnership will create a secure platform for the use of Microsoft Office Apps and help users access the apps on Apple and Android devices. The companies are targeting workers who require high levels of cybersecurity.

Oracle stock fell more than 6 percent in extended trading, following an average earnings report. The cloud computing company reported earnings per share above Wall Street estimates and revenue in line with estimates. Despite the increases in revenue this quarter, no increases were dramatic enough to excite the market.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals dropped more than 6 percent in the extended session. The pharmaceutical company's shares skyrocketed earlier in the day due to Trump's decision to provide free Narcan, an emergency opioid overdose treatment sold by Opiant, to schools.