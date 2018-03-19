Biggest risk to the market? Democrats, says investor Marc Lasry

The biggest threat to the U.S. stock market is Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives away from the Republicans, according to investor Marc Lasry.

"If they do, then what you're going to have is constant investigations," Lasry, the co-founder of Avenue Capital Group, told CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Monday. "I think what the market wants [out of Washington] is a little bit of stability, and they're not going to have that at all."

U.S. voters will head to the polls in November for the midterm elections, and the Democrats are currently riding a momentum wave. According to a March NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 53 percent of registered voters prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress.