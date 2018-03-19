    ×

    Cambridge Analytica execs caught suggesting sex workers, spies could be used to win elections

    • Executives at Cambridge Analytica were caught on camera suggesting that the firm could use sex workers, bribes, ex-spies and fake news to help candidates win votes around the world.
    • The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook.
    • Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix told an undercover reporter for Channel 4 News, that the company could offer candidates deals that are "too good to be true," film the exchange, then post the video online.
    • A spokesperson for the company said it refutes the claims made in Channel 4 News' report.
    Cambridge Analytica's chief executive officer Alexander Nix.
    PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA | AFP | Getty Images
    Cambridge Analytica's chief executive officer Alexander Nix.

    Executives at Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm that worked on digital ads for President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, were caught on camera suggesting that the firm could use sex workers, bribes, ex-spies and fake news to help candidates win votes around the world, a new investigation has revealed.

    The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook.

    Britain's Channel 4 News carried out an undercover sting of the company and caught top executives suggesting the tactics.

    The news channel's reporter posed as a representative of a wealthy Sri Lankan family looking to gain political standing. While executives initially denied they used "entrapment", after several meetings with the reporter, they put forward some tactics they could use.

    One suggestion was to create the scenario of a sex scandal to discredit opponents.

    "Send some girls around to the candidate's house, we have lots of history of things," CEO Alexander Nix said. "We could bring some Ukrainians in on holiday with us, you know what I'm saying."

    The reporter asked about how the company could help dig dirt on political opponents. Mark Turnbull, the managing director of Cambridge Analytica Political Global, said the company knows ex-spies who used to work for British intelligence agency MI5 and MI6.

    Nix suggested that sometimes, the company could go to an incumbent and offer them a deal "that's too good to be true" and then record that and release a video.

    "Deep digging is interesting, but you know equally effective can be just to go and speak to the incumbents and to offer them a deal that's too good to be true and make sure that that's video recorded....You know these sort of tactics are very effective, instantly having video evidence of corruption."

    One scenario described by Nix is employing someone to come in as a wealthy developer and offer a candidate a large amount of money in exchange for land. The whole exchange would be posted online, Nix said.

    The Cambridge Analytica CEO suggested that these are hypothetical scenarios, but did say that some of these tactics had been employed in the past.

    "Please don't pay too much attention to what I'm saying, because I'm just giving you examples of what can be done, what has been done," Nix told the undercover reporter.

    Cambridge Analytica denied that it used the tactics laid out in the Channel 4 report.

    "We entirely refute any allegation that Cambridge Analytica or any of its affiliates use entrapment, bribes or so-called 'honey-traps' for any purpose whatsoever," the company said in a statement.

    Facebook data breach scandal

    The Channel 4 News investigation comes after articles published by the New York Times and U.K. newspaper the Observer, showed how the data of millions of Facebook profiles ended up being given to Cambridge Analytica.

    Academic Aleksandr Kogan and his company Global Science Research created an app called "thisisyourdigitallife" in 2014. Users were paid to take a psychological test and the app collected the data. It also gathered data on a person's Facebook friends, according to British newspaper The Observer and The New York Times.

    In this way, 50 million Facebook profiles were mined for data. Kogan then shared this with Cambridge Analytica, which allowed the firm to build a software solution to help influence choices in elections, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie, who revealed the alleged practices to both newspapers.

    Facebook confirmed Friday that it knew about the app and claimed that Kogan "lied to us" and violated its terms of service in regards to passing data from "thisisyourdigitallife" to a third party.

    The social networking site said that around 270,000 people downloaded the app and "gave their consent for Kogan to access information such as the city they set on their profile." Facebook said the data was gathered in a "legitimate way." It also deleted the app in 2015 and said that it received reassurances that all the data was destroyed too.

    But Facebook revealed Friday that it had received reports that not all of the data was actually deleted.

    "We are moving aggressively to determine the accuracy of these claims. If true, this is another unacceptable violation of trust and the commitments they made," Facebook said in a blog post. Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica from its platform.

    Both Kogan and Cambridge Analytica have denied wrongdoing in regards to the reports in The Observer and The New York Times. The data allegedly held by Cambridge Analytica was not used in the 2016 Trump presidential election campaign.

