Labor Department won't enforce investor protection rule after court decision

Federal regulators for now are backing off enforcement of an Obama-era rule intended to protect retirement savers.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on March 15 that the Labor Department overstepped its authority by creating the so-called fiduciary rule, parts of which went into effect last year. In general, the rule requires advisors and brokers to put their clients' interests before their own when advising on retirement accounts such as 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts.

"Pending further review, the [Labor Department] will not be enforcing the 2016 fiduciary rule," an agency spokesman said in a statement to CNBC.