Hungary blasts EU as 'very irresponsible' over its handling of migration

The European Union (EU) has been "very unbalanced and very irresponsible" in its handling of the continent's migration crisis, Hungary's foreign minister told CNBC on Monday.

Peter Szijjarto said Austria "should be able to control and protect its own borders."

Vienna's relations with the EU have been strained in recent years, with the bloc's response to the continent's influx of migrants in 2015 being the main source of division.

"The approach of the EU is very unbalanced and very irresponsible," Szijjarto said. "We Hungarians do know the phenomenon of illegal migration, not from reports but from reality. We had around 400,000 illegal migrants marching through the country, violating our regulations and all our standards and threatening the Hungarian people."

Szijjarto said the EU "does not consider the security aspect of migration," adding that there was a correlation "between the threat of terror here in Europe and the phenomenon of illegal migration."

"No one should doubt that a huge and massive influx of illegal migrants opens up the opportunity for terrorist organizations to send their fighters, their activists, their terrorists in a much simpler way," he said.