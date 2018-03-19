    ×

    Saudi Arabia's powerful 32-year-old crown prince is coming to America. Here's what we know

    • Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in the United States on Monday for a multi-city trip.
    • The powerful 32-year-old royal will focus on shoring up U.S.-Saudi ties and discussing investment opportunities between the two nations.
    • Salman is expected to seek to ease investor concerns over harsh tactics that have accompanied his effort to launch social and economic reforms in the kingdom.
    President Donald Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    President Donald Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince arrives in Washington D.C. this week, kicking off a multi-city trip through the United States to shore up U.S.-Saudi ties and seek investment opportunities as the kingdom overhauls its oil-dependent economy.

    The trip is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's first since replacing his cousin as Saudi Arabia's king in waiting last year. It also follows his controversial arrest of hundreds of wealthy Saudis, including princes, officials and businessmen in November.

    The trip will be a crucial test of the 32-year-old Salman's ability to justify to wary investors the harsh tactics that have accompanied his social and economic reform efforts. It also lays the groundwork for a U.S. visit later this year by his father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi embassy in Washington DC said on Sunday.

    The Saudi government has released few details about the trip. It typically keeps the schedules of high-ranking officials like Crown Prince Salman opaque for security purposes.

    On Sunday, the embassy confirmed what had been widely reported: The prince plans to travel first to Washington DC and then on to New York City, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

    The embassy is holding a press briefing at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, but here's what we know about the trip now.

    Defense and U.S.-Saudi ties

    On Tuesday, Salman is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump, the White House said last week.

    The first leg of Salman's trip in the nation's capital is expected to focus on defense ties. Under Salman, who also serves as Minister of Defense, Saudi Arabia has adopted a more muscular foreign policy, launching a polarizing war in neighboring Yemen that has dragged on for three years and isolating the tiny monarchy of Qatar.

    Salman has also dialed up the rhetoric against regional rival Iran. In an interview on "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday, he said the kingdom would work quickly to obtain a nuclear bomb if Iran developed one.

    The Saudis agreed in principal to purchase 48 Typhoon combat jets from British defense company BAE Systems during Salman's trip to the UK earlier this month. The long-stalled deal has yet to be finalized.

    Seeking investments

    The next stop on Salman's trip is likely New York City, where the crown prince is expected to hold meetings on Wall Street and potentially with a group of American CEOs, according to sources.

    Saudi Arabia is trying to attract foreign capital to the kingdom, but an anti-corruption crackdown that swept up influential Saudis and came shortly after an investment summit in Riyadh last fall has rattled investor sentiment.

    Last week, The New York Times published an investigation alleging widespread coercion and physical abuse of detainees held at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh.

    The Saudis have cast the detentions as an anti-corruption campaign aimed at clawing back more than $100 billion in ill-gotten gains. But many analysts say the arrests also amounted to a political purge aimed at consolidating power under Salman and shoring up the nation's coffers at the expense of rivals.

    Explaining the campaign to investors and easing their concerns will be one of the crown prince's key goals during the visit, analysts told CNBC last month.

    The Saudis will likely seek to minimize opportunities for Salman to be put on the spot about the arrests, but anti-war groups planning demonstrations in several cities could also create troubling optics.

    Demonstrators are gathering Tuesday morning in New York City on the steps of city hall to call attention to the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, which has contributed to a humanitarian crisis in the Middle East's poorest nation. Protests are also planned for Boston, where Salman is expected to visit MIT, which has partnered with the Saudi government and state oil giant Saudi Aramco on several projects.

    Energy, tech and media

    Salman's agenda in Houston, the nation's corporate energy capital, is not yet clear, but it's likely the Saudi delegation will discuss investment opportunities in the kingdom, the world's biggest oil exporter.

    Aramco is partnering with foreign companies to leverage its massive footprint in oil production to expand its industrial sector into areas like oilfield services, chemicals and renewable energy.

    Building up Saudi Arabia's technology sector is also a major part of Salman's plan to reshape the kingdom's oil-dependent economy.

    It remains to be seen whether any big tech deals will be announced during Salman's visit to Silicon Valley. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told CNBC earlier this month that the kingdom has held talks with Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet about building data centers in Saudi Arabia.

    Salman is also seeking to develop the entertainment and theme park sectors. That will likely be the focus of his stopover in Los Angeles.

