Saudi Arabia's powerful 32-year-old crown prince is coming to America. Here's what we know

The next stop on Salman's trip is likely New York City, where the crown prince is expected to hold meetings on Wall Street and potentially with a group of American CEOs, according to sources.

Saudi Arabia is trying to attract foreign capital to the kingdom, but an anti-corruption crackdown that swept up influential Saudis and came shortly after an investment summit in Riyadh last fall has rattled investor sentiment.

Last week, The New York Times published an investigation alleging widespread coercion and physical abuse of detainees held at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh.

The Saudis have cast the detentions as an anti-corruption campaign aimed at clawing back more than $100 billion in ill-gotten gains. But many analysts say the arrests also amounted to a political purge aimed at consolidating power under Salman and shoring up the nation's coffers at the expense of rivals.

Explaining the campaign to investors and easing their concerns will be one of the crown prince's key goals during the visit, analysts told CNBC last month.

The Saudis will likely seek to minimize opportunities for Salman to be put on the spot about the arrests, but anti-war groups planning demonstrations in several cities could also create troubling optics.

Demonstrators are gathering Tuesday morning in New York City on the steps of city hall to call attention to the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, which has contributed to a humanitarian crisis in the Middle East's poorest nation. Protests are also planned for Boston, where Salman is expected to visit MIT, which has partnered with the Saudi government and state oil giant Saudi Aramco on several projects.