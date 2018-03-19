Saudi Arabia's powerful 32-year-old crown prince is coming to America. Here's what we know

Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince arrives in Washington D.C. this week, kicking off a multi-city trip through the United States to shore up U.S.-Saudi ties and seek investment opportunities as the kingdom overhauls its oil-dependent economy.
The trip is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's first since replacing his cousin as Saudi Arabia's king in waiting last year. It also follows his controversial arrest of hundreds of wealthy Saudis, including princes, officials and businessmen in November.
The trip will be a crucial test of the 32-year-old Salman's ability to justify to wary investors the harsh tactics that have accompanied his social and economic reform efforts. It also lays the groundwork for a U.S. visit later this year by his father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi embassy in Washington DC said on Sunday.