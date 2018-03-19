    ×

    Energy

    Saudi Aramco expected to list first on Saudi stock exchange, delaying international debut

    Aramco to only list on Saudi stock exchange, Dow Jones reports
    Aramco to only list on Saudi stock exchange, Dow Jones reports   

    Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco is expected to list public shares on the Saudi domestic stock market in the second half of this year, but a potential international listing could come later, according to sources familiar with the situation.

    The initial public offering of Saudi Aramco is expected to be the largest ever share listing. But plans to list on a major foreign stock exchange have been delayed as Aramco grapples with the challenges of taking a portion of the world's biggest oil company public.

    Currently, there is no international listing planned, but sources said the company continues to hope it will list in a foreign financial center some time next year.

    "The Company continues to review options for the listing," Saudi Aramco said in a statement after the news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

    "In addition to listing on Tadawul, the home exchange, a range of international options are still being held under active review. The Company will not provide a running commentary on the course of the IPO."

    The headquarters of Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Mary Catherine Wellons | CNBC
    The headquarters of Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Sources said the Aramco listing will be much smaller than anticipated in the international market, and that an Asian cornerstone investor is likely to participate.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...