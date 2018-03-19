Saudi crown prince, Trump to hold 'critical' talks on Iran nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia's ambitious young prince has arrived in Washington.

In his inaugural visit since becoming the heir apparent to the Saudi throne, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is slated to meet with a number of high-profile political and industrial heavyweights.

On Tuesday, Salman will join President Donald Trump at the White House. The two will discuss infrastructure projects, Russia's role in Syria, the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen and the Iranian nuclear deal, a senior administration official said Monday.

The meeting between Salman and Trump comes as Riyadh and Washington forge improved relations following tensions resulting from the Obama administration's handling of the Iran nuclear deal.

The discussions between the Saudi crown prince and Trump are expected to play a "critical role" in the president's next steps regarding the 2015 nuclear agreement, the senior administration official said.

"One of the things we've heard consistently from the region both from the Saudis, Emirates and the Israelis is that they didn't really have a relevant voice in the process of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and so he wants to make sure that their views are heard and that we understand their security concerns as we move forward," the official added.