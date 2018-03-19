Two weeks before his death, Stephen Hawking predicted 'the end of the universe'

Stephen Hawking completed a theory outlining his prediction for the end of the world just two weeks before his death, it has emerged.

The world-famous physicist, who died last Wednesday aged 76, was a co-author to a mathematical paper in which he sought to prove the so-called "multiverse" theory, according to a report by U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times. This theory imagines the existence of many separate universes other than our own.

Hawking's final work — titled "A Smooth Exit From Eternal Inflation" — is being reviewed by a leading scientific journal. In it, he predicted how our universe would eventually fade to darkness as the stars run out of energy.

Alongside Professor Thomas Hertog of Belgium's KU Leuven University, Hawking also proposed a way in which scientists might be able to find alternate universes by using probes on space ships. This would allow humans to attain a more accurate understanding of our own universe, decipher what else is out there and ultimately realize our place in the cosmos.

"He has often been nominated for the Nobel and should have won it. Now he never can," Hertog told The Sunday Times in an interview published Sunday.