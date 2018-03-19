This is what could go wrong if you wait too long to file your taxes 3:21 PM ET Thu, 15 March 2018 | 01:16

This year, you don't have to file your state and federal income taxes until April 17.

Even with that deadline less than a month away, 58 percent of Americans have yet to file, according to data from savings app Twine.

If you wait until the last minute, you could run into headaches, expenses and other problems.

Here are some of them.