Author who studies millionaires: Here's how habits can make you rich—or poor

According to a Columbia University study by lead investigator Renee Goodwin, cigarette smokers are seven times more likely to smoke pot than non-smokers. Why? A little-known phenomenon known as the transfer effect is to blame.

When you forge a habit that improves one area of your life, this automatically triggers a desire for improvements in other areas of your life, say researchers at Indiana University.

What's behind the transfer effect? A unique breed of habits called "keystone habits."

"Keystone habits" are infectious behaviors that act like catalysts, giving birth to other related habits. Cigarette smoking and pot smoking are one example. Another is drinking alcohol and smoking. Still another is commuting in your car and listening to the radio.

While "keystone habits" like smoking can be bad and lead to other related bad habits, they can also be a good thing, if you know how to use them.