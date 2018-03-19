    ×

    Tony Robbins' son on the money lessons he learned from his dad

    • Business executive Josh Robbins discusses how his famous father helped shape his views of financial success.
    • Three key things to remember, according to Robbins: Save, stay focused and give back.
    What I learned from Tony Robbin's success
    Most individuals take money cues from their parents.

    For Josh Robbins, those lessons came from his father, Tony Robbins, a life and business strategist who has published best-selling books on managing money.

    Josh Robbins, chief strategy officer at America's Best 401k, said he still applies those values to how he approaches money.

    First, "get in the game," Robbins said. Actively set money aside for future expenses. Think of saving as paying your future self.

    Second, practice emotional fitness. Stay focused on your goals even when the market hits bumps.

    "The stock market is the only thing in America that people don't like when it's on sale," Robbins said.

    If you see a car or outfit you like on sale, you'd run to it, Robbins said. But many people get spooked when the stock market is down and the same discounts apply to equities.

    "Understand that corrections are a constant, crashes are a constant, and those are opportunities," Robbins said.

    Tony Robbins
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Last, don't forget to give back.

    "Understand that living is giving, as cliche as it might sound," Robbins said. "You've got to give back, and really getting outside of yourself is ultimately where true wealth is found."

    Robbins said he imparts those values to his own children by having them divide money that is given to them into buckets devoted to investing, saving and giving.

    "They get to divide it up however they wish: How much do they want to give, how much do they want to save, how much do they want to invest and how much do they want to spend," Robbins said. "I think that balance helps them understand money."

