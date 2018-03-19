Uber is stopping self-driving car tests after a pedestrian was killed

Uber is temporarily halting self-driving car tests in all locations after a deadly accident.

Programs in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Toronto will be paused after a woman was hit and killed overnight by an Uber self-driving car when walking across the street in Tempe, Arizona. It is likely the first pedestrian fatality caused by a self-driving car. CNBC has reached out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for more information.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident," Uber said in a statement.

A year ago, Uber suspended the same program after a different Arizona crash which did not result in any serious injuries.

The National Traffic Safety Board has already scrutinized accidents involving Tesla's autopilot technology, but those cars operate with different technology from what Uber was testing.

Uber's self-driving car business has already seen setbacks after it was embroiled in a lawsuit with Alphabet's Waymo for much of the past year. That case was recently settled under Uber's new leadership.

— CNBC's Robert Ferris contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.