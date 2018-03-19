Being vulnerable can make you more successful at work—here's how

Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love's assurance earlier this month that "everyone is going through something" resonated with a lot of people. In a viral article for the Players' Tribune, the NBA player described a panic attack he experienced in the middle of a game, going to see a therapist and struggling to get over the death of his grandmother.

His ultimate point, as he notes, is a universal one: Opening up helps.

Love's article was in part inspired by a tweet a week prior from the Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan that read, "This depression is getting the best of me."

Love and DeRozan are not the first athletes to kickstart this conversation. New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall has been an advocate for more open and honest discussions about mental health since he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2011.

"As football players, we are taught to never show weakness, to never give an opponent an edge. To open up when something hurts, in our culture, is deviant. But when you really sit down and think about it, connecting with those emotions is the real strength," he said last summer.

The research backs them up. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable not just as an athlete, but in any workplace, can have immense benefits.