Who's competing with Uber?

Uber faces fierce competition across the globe.

The controversial tech company has lost billions of dollars over the past few years amid its attempts to gain users and penetrate major markets: Last year it lost $4.5 billion — and $2.8 billion the year before.

Softbank, which has invested billions of dollars in many ride-sharing apps, blurred the lines between Uber's friends and foes when the Japanese conglomerate invested in Uber recently.

Here are some of Uber's most notable competitors and how they compare to the American company currently valued at $68 billion, according to CB Insights:

Didi Chuxing, China, $52 billion valuation

Didi purchased Uber's China operations after the two companies had been competing in the world's most populous country. Uber took a nearly 18 percent stake in Didi.

Ola, India, $3.7 billion valuation

Uber is pushing ahead against Ola by investing heavily in the region. Softbank invested $2 billion in Ola in October 2017.

Lyft, U.S., $11.5 billion valuation

Lyft recently reported it doubled its rides in 2017, which was the same year as the #DeleteUber campaign that followed various controversies around the ride-sharing giant. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted last year that the U.S. has become unprofitable because of competition from Lyft.

Grab, Singapore, $6 billion valuation

Uber is said to be preparing to sell at least part of its Southeast Asia operations to Grab, according to sources.

Grab was started in Malaysia in 2012 with just 10 employees and now it has its headquarters in Singapore and has more than 3,000 employees across the region.

GoJek, Indonesia, $1.8 billion valuation

GoJek is a homegrown Indonesian tech company with a fleet including more than 400,000 cars and motorbikes.