These heavy-duty drones could eventually fight fires and deliver goods

There is now a heavy-lifting, water-spraying drone by Aerones that will make power washing and deicing wind turbines a lot easier. The task was previously done manually, but these drones turn it into a one-person job with a remote control.

And the uses for the drone go far beyond wind turbines. The company plans to eventually use them for fighting fires, rescuing people, skyscraper maintenance and delivering goods.

The drone can lift up to 441 pounds and fly up to 400 meters high. It connects to the ground by an electric cable and water hose that allows it to stay in the air for as long as needed. A truck on the ground provides the generator and the high-pressure pump and an area for the drone to land. It only requires one person to operate and has three parachutes in case the drone falls.