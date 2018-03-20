Arianna Huffington avoids 3 common bad habits that can tank your success

Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffington Post and wellness site Thrive Global, has been vocal about the importance of getting adequate rest. In fact, she tells CNBC Make It that she became successful once she prioritized this aspect of her health. But the media mogul also avoids three other bad habits to make sure she's productive and mindful throughout the day: going to bed late, using an alarm clock and checking her phone first thing in the morning.

"A big part of my routine is about what I don't do," Huffington says in the book "My Morning Routine: How Successful People Start Everyday Inspired." "Once I'm awake, I take a minute to breathe deeply, be grateful and set my intention for the day."

Huffington wasn't always a stickler for avoiding these bad habits, but when she worked herself to the point of exhaustion in 2007 and fainted at her desk, she completely reversed her mindset. "I've made small changes over time," she writes in the book. "I'm sure before long I'll learn about something new I'll want to add to my routine."

For now, the media entrepreneur sets herself up for success by ensuring that she hits the sheets early. "Most nights I'm in bed by 11:00 p.m.," says Huffington. "And my goal, as we joke in my family, is to always be in bed to catch the midnight train."