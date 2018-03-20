Asian stocks edge higher ahead of expected Fed rate hike

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year on Wednesday U.S. time. The probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in March stood at 94.4 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool on Wednesday morning.

Markets are also watching the meeting for clues about whether the central bank potentially intends to raise rates more than three times this year.

Gains stateside in the previous session came after U.S. stocks pulled back at the beginning of the week as a fall in Facebook shares dragged on the tech sector. Regulators are looking into whether the social media giant potentially violated a consent decree following reports that data of 50 million Facebook users was accessed by Cambridge Analytica.

Meanwhile, in corporate news, dairy company Fonterra said Wednesday that its CEO, Theo Spierings, would leave the role later in the year. The New Zealand-listed company, which is the largest dairy exporter in the world, announced earlier in the day that it had recorded a net loss in the six months ending Jan. 31.

Also in Australia, James Packer has stepped down as director from the board of Crown Resorts due to personal reasons, the casino operator said in a release on Wednesday. Crown shares were off by 0.77 percent.

In currencies, the dollar broadly strengthened overnight as markets shifted their attentions to the Fed. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six rivals, firmed trade at 90.398 by 8:02 a.m. HK/SIN. The index touched a three-week high in the last session.

The U.S. currency was mostly stable at 106.48 against the yen after firming in the overnight session. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar traded at $0.7688 after slipping below the $0.77 handle in the last session.