    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian stocks edge higher ahead of expected Fed rate hike

    • Australia and South Korea notched moderate gains early on Wednesday, with Japan markets closed for the vernal equinox.
    • The Fed kicked off its two-day meeting on Tuesday and is expected to raise rates for the first time this year at the end of its meeting.
    • The dollar broadly firmed ahead of the Fed's rates announcement expected Wednesday U.S. time.

    Asian markets gained early in the session on Wednesday, with markets focused on the Federal Reserve after it kicked off its March meeting.

    Seoul's benchmark Kospi index traded higher by 0.17 percent while the junior Kosdaq edged up by 0.4 percent.

    Shippers were firmer in the morning, with South Korea's "Big Three" shipbuilders all notching gains. Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 2.39 percent, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering advanced 2.06 percent and Samsung Heavy tacked on 0.6 percent.

    Over in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.23 percent. Energy stocks rose 1.2 percent after oil prices surged to their highest levels in three weeks overnight.

    Markets in Japan will be closed on Wednesday for the vernal equinox.

    Several large-cap Hong Kong-listed corporates are due to report earnings on Wednesday, with the most notable being internet giant Tencent. Geely Auto is also expected to announce results later in the day.

    U.S. stocks rose overnight, with most in the market expecting an interest rate hike at the end of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting.

    Fed meeting kicks off

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year on Wednesday U.S. time. The probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in March stood at 94.4 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool on Wednesday morning.

    Markets are also watching the meeting for clues about whether the central bank potentially intends to raise rates more than three times this year.

    Gains stateside in the previous session came after U.S. stocks pulled back at the beginning of the week as a fall in Facebook shares dragged on the tech sector. Regulators are looking into whether the social media giant potentially violated a consent decree following reports that data of 50 million Facebook users was accessed by Cambridge Analytica.

    Meanwhile, in corporate news, dairy company Fonterra said Wednesday that its CEO, Theo Spierings, would leave the role later in the year. The New Zealand-listed company, which is the largest dairy exporter in the world, announced earlier in the day that it had recorded a net loss in the six months ending Jan. 31.

    Also in Australia, James Packer has stepped down as director from the board of Crown Resorts due to personal reasons, the casino operator said in a release on Wednesday. Crown shares were off by 0.77 percent.

    In currencies, the dollar broadly strengthened overnight as markets shifted their attentions to the Fed. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six rivals, firmed trade at 90.398 by 8:02 a.m. HK/SIN. The index touched a three-week high in the last session.

    The U.S. currency was mostly stable at 106.48 against the yen after firming in the overnight session. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar traded at $0.7688 after slipping below the $0.77 handle in the last session.

    What's on tap 

    The economic calendar for Asia is fairly light for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia inflation
    • 12:00 p.m.: Thailand trade data

