Credit Suisse head of global equity strategy explains why he still likes tech stocks

Despite the sell-off in technology stocks in the U.S. on Monday — a market event that usually affects sentiment in other parts of the world — a Credit Suisse analyst said on Tuesday that the sector is still a good buy.

"What I like about tech is it's cyclical, defensive, (it has) growth and is highly suited for this late in the bull cycle," Andrew Garthwaite, the bank's head of global equity strategy, said at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.

"Technology is the differentiator for this cycle, which means the market has to be led by tech," he added.