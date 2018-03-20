    ×

    Earnings

    FedEx slated to report earnings after the bell

    • Results could be driven by a strong peak holiday season and continued growth in e-commerce and time-sensitive shipping.
    • Tax reform, which passed in December, is expected have a favorable impact.
    Source: FedEx

    FedEx is expected to report earnings after the market close Tuesday.

    Here's what analysts are expecting:

    • EPS: $3.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $16.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

    Results could be driven by a strong peak holiday season and continued growth in e-commerce and time-sensitive shipping. Analysts expect the company's Express and Ground segments to be the main beneficiaries of that growth.

    Tax reform, which passed in December, could also have a favorable impact. In December, the company said the Republican-backed tax bill would deliver a $1.5 billion boost for 2018.

    As a result, FedEx adjusted its forecast and said it now expects full-year earnings between $12.70 and $13.30 a share. The company had previously downgraded its 2018 outlook to a range of $11.05 to $11.85 following a cyberattack to its TNT Express subsidiary last summer.

    Following tax reform, FedEx announced it will invest $1.5 billion to modernize and expand its Indianapolis shipping hub as well as $1 billion for its Memphis, Tennessee hub.

    The stock closed at $249.61 on Monday and is up about 31 percent in the last 12 months versus the S&P 500's 14 percent return.

    Shares have recovered somewhat after tumbling in February on reports that Amazon will launch a competing package delivery service called Shipping with Amazon.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FDX
    ---