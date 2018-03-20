FedEx slated to report earnings after the bell

FedEx is expected to report earnings after the market close Tuesday.

Here's what analysts are expecting:

EPS: $3.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $16.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

Results could be driven by a strong peak holiday season and continued growth in e-commerce and time-sensitive shipping. Analysts expect the company's Express and Ground segments to be the main beneficiaries of that growth.

Tax reform, which passed in December, could also have a favorable impact. In December, the company said the Republican-backed tax bill would deliver a $1.5 billion boost for 2018.

As a result, FedEx adjusted its forecast and said it now expects full-year earnings between $12.70 and $13.30 a share. The company had previously downgraded its 2018 outlook to a range of $11.05 to $11.85 following a cyberattack to its TNT Express subsidiary last summer.

Following tax reform, FedEx announced it will invest $1.5 billion to modernize and expand its Indianapolis shipping hub as well as $1 billion for its Memphis, Tennessee hub.

The stock closed at $249.61 on Monday and is up about 31 percent in the last 12 months versus the S&P 500's 14 percent return.

Shares have recovered somewhat after tumbling in February on reports that Amazon will launch a competing package delivery service called Shipping with Amazon.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.