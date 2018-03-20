The most common remote job pays almost $90,000 a year—here's the rest of the top 10

Working remotely is an increasingly popular option for many people, given how expensive it can be to live where many of the jobs are. But can you earn enough to get by while working from home? To help you find out, career-advice website FlexJobs, using data from salary and compensation site PayScale, compiled a list of the 14 most common remote jobs in their database and their average pay.

Some of the salaries exceed $57,617 a year, which is the U.S. median household income. The No. 1 most common remote job, in fact, pays almost $90,000 a year on average.

While some of the job titles on the list, like "nurse" or "teacher," may sound more like conventional in-person positions, FlexJob is drawing attention to the remote versions of these jobs in which workers can provide services via phone or video conferencing.

Of the top 14, here are the top 10, as well as their salaries: