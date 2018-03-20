VISIT CNBC.COM

The most common remote job pays almost $90,000 a year—here's the rest of the top 10

Guy using computer in coffee shop
HOANG DINH NAM | AFP | Getty

Working remotely is an increasingly popular option for many people, given how expensive it can be to live where many of the jobs are. But can you earn enough to get by while working from home? To help you find out, career-advice website FlexJobs, using data from salary and compensation site PayScale, compiled a list of the 14 most common remote jobs in their database and their average pay.

Some of the salaries exceed $57,617 a year, which is the U.S. median household income. The No. 1 most common remote job, in fact, pays almost $90,000 a year on average.

While some of the job titles on the list, like "nurse" or "teacher," may sound more like conventional in-person positions, FlexJob is drawing attention to the remote versions of these jobs in which workers can provide services via phone or video conferencing.

Of the top 14, here are the top 10, as well as their salaries:

1. Client services director

Average annual pay: $87,575

2. Speech-language pathologist

Average annual pay: $79,268

3. Business development manager

Average annual pay: $71,233

4. Software developer

Average annual pay: $69,313

5. Nurse

Average annual pay: $60,132

6. Account manager

Average annual pay: $51,181

7. Accountant

Average annual pay: $49,749

8. Writer

Average annual pay: $48,489

9. Teacher

Average annual pay: $48,159

10. Online tutor

Average annual pay: $36,233

Keep in mind that these estimates are based on self-reported numbers. While they can't take into account your specific circumstances, they can offer useful insight by measuring your pay against the pay of your peers across the country.

To get a more nuanced look at how much a certain field may pay, try using a salary calculator.

