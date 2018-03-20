Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says

Facebook's ability to manage the latest crisis over alleged data breaches will ultimately determine its long-term future, according to an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Facebook was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Monday, posting its biggest one-day decline since March 2014. This followed reports over the weekend that said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people's profiles without their consent.



The London-based company worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump during his election campaign in 2016, where it provided details on American voters. But the data allegedly held by Cambridge Analytica was not used in the 2016 Trump presidential election campaign, the company claims.

Facebook has come under fire for its role in the scandal and has been accused of a data breach.



"It certainly introduces a level of uncertainty that we haven't seen with Facebook before," Heath Terry, lead internet research analyst at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Terry explained that every fast-growing tech giant was likely to face a similar crisis, before singling out the so-called click fraud scandal which threatened Google's growth prospects in recent years.

"That's going to be the same here for Facebook. It's going to be how they manage through this that will ultimately determine their long term future," Terry said.