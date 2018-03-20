No one won Warren Buffett's March Madness grand prize but 8 employees each got $12,500

Warren Buffett's annual March Madness bracket contest is more high-stakes than the typical office pool: Berkshire Hathaway employees can win $1 million a year for life if they correctly guess which teams make it to the Sweet 16.

This year, the Oracle of Omaha added a twist: If a Nebraska team won it all, the prize would double, to $2 million for life.

After an upset-filled start to the tournament, though, none of Buffett's 375,00 employees will win the jackpot. In fact, every single men's NCAA tournament bracket submitted online is apparently busted.