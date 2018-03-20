Trump wants Saudi Arabia to buy more American-made weapons. Here are the ones the Saudis want

President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia's defense acquisitions before as he met with the nation's wealthy young prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at the White House on Tuesday – and pushed for even more.

"Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation, and they're going to give the United States some of that wealth, hopefully, in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world," Trump said.

Saudi Arabia's oil-rich monarchy is one of America's most important strategic partners in the Middle East and a significant patron of U.S. defense companies.

"There's nobody that even comes close to us in terms of technology and the quality of the equipment, and Saudi Arabia appreciates that," Trump added.

During the Oval Office talks, Trump touted a creation of 40,000 American jobs due to Saudi military sales. The president used several maps and charts of Saudi acquisitions to further iterate his point.

The crown prince, likewise, added that last year's Saudi pledge of $200 billion in investments will rise to approximately $400 billion and that a 10-year window to implement the deal was already under way.

Following his visit with Trump, the 32-year-old crown prince was due to meet with Defense Secretary James Mattis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

After Washington engagements, the Saudi delegation is also slated to meet with defense industry giants Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

In the past nine months alone, the U.S. has secured $54 billion in foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia.

Here's a look at some of the U.S.-made weapons the Saudis are considering for purchase, according to several memos of proposed sales from the State Department and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The cost, quantity and time frame of delivery may change pending final negotiations.