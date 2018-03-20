    ×

    Trump wants Saudi Arabia to buy more American-made weapons. Here are the ones the Saudis want

    • President Donald Trump asked Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to share his nation's wealth to create U.S. jobs by purchasing more weapons.
    • Saudi Arabia is one of America's key strategic partners in the Middle East and a significant patron of U.S. defense companies.
    • In the past nine months alone, the U.S. has secured $54 billion in foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia.
    President Donald Trump holds a chart of military hardware sales as he welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2018.
    President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia's defense acquisitions before as he met with the nation's wealthy young prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at the White House on Tuesday – and pushed for even more.

    "Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation, and they're going to give the United States some of that wealth, hopefully, in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world," Trump said.

    Saudi Arabia's oil-rich monarchy is one of America's most important strategic partners in the Middle East and a significant patron of U.S. defense companies.

    "There's nobody that even comes close to us in terms of technology and the quality of the equipment, and Saudi Arabia appreciates that," Trump added.

    During the Oval Office talks, Trump touted a creation of 40,000 American jobs due to Saudi military sales. The president used several maps and charts of Saudi acquisitions to further iterate his point.

    The crown prince, likewise, added that last year's Saudi pledge of $200 billion in investments will rise to approximately $400 billion and that a 10-year window to implement the deal was already under way.

    Following his visit with Trump, the 32-year-old crown prince was due to meet with Defense Secretary James Mattis, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

    After Washington engagements, the Saudi delegation is also slated to meet with defense industry giants Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

    In the past nine months alone, the U.S. has secured $54 billion in foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia.

    Here's a look at some of the U.S.-made weapons the Saudis are considering for purchase, according to several memos of proposed sales from the State Department and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The cost, quantity and time frame of delivery may change pending final negotiations.

    Armored vehicles

    A U.S. M1A1 Abrams main battle tank
    Used in nearly every major U.S. conflict since its inception in 1980, America's stalwart M1 Abrams serves as the main battle tank of the Army and Marine Corps.

    At close to 70 tons, the mighty Abrams tank is among the heaviest in the world, but it makes up for its weight with terrifying firepower and impressive maneuverability.

    The estimated cost of associated equipment, training, and logistical support is $1.15 billion. The principal contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems in Sterling Heights, Mich.

    • 153 M1A1/A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks
    • 153 M2 .50 Caliber Machine Guns
    • 266 7.62mm M240 Machine Guns
    • 153 M250 Smoke Grenade Launchers
    • 20 M88A l/A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift Evacuation Systems that are also known as HERCULES vehicles
    • 169 AN/VAS-5 Driver Vision Enhancer-Abrams
    • 133 AN/PVS-7B Night Vision Devices
    • 4,256 Rounds M865 Training Ammunition
    • 2,394 Rounds M831Al Training Ammunition

    Helicopters

    A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter attached to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade takes off during a training exercise.
    The CH-47F Chinook is a dual rotor multi-mission helicopter used by the U.S. Army as well as international defense forces. Its primary missions are to transport troops, artillery and fuel.

    The estimated cost of related equipment, training, and support is $3.51 billion. The prime contractors will be Boeing Military Aircraft Company in Ridley Park, Pa., and Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix.

    • 48 CH-47F Chinook Cargo Helicopters
    • 58 AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems
    • 48 M240H 7.62mm Machine Guns with spare parts

    Ships

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 prepares to land aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom.
    The Littoral Combat Ship is the Navy's newest class of warship that is designed to be reconfigurable. The vessel has three main missions: surface warfare, mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare.

    The estimated cost of associated equipment, parts, and logistical support is $11.25 billion. The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin of Bethesda, Md.

    • 4 Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships a derivative of the U.S. Navy's Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship
    • 48 50-caliber machine guns
    • 8 MK-41 Vertical Launch Systems for holding and firing missiles on naval platforms
    • 532 tactical RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles
    • 48 RGM-84 Harpoon Block II Missiles
    • 5 MK-15 Mod 31 SeaRAM Close-In Weapon System
    • 188 RIM 116C Block II Rolling Airframe Missiles
    • 5 MK-75 76mm OTO Melara Gun Systems

    Missile defense systems

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency.
    The most advanced missile system on the planet can hunt and blast incoming missiles right out of the sky from its truck-based launcher.

    The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is a missile-defense system that uses kinetic energy to deliver "hit to kill" strikes to incoming ballistic threats.

    The estimated cost of equipment, services, and logistical support is $15 billion. The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Space Systems in Dallas; Camden, Ark.; Troy, Ala.; and Huntsville, Ala.; as well as Raytheon in Andover, Mass.

    • 44 THAAD launchers
    • 360 THAAD Interceptor Missiles
    • 7 AN/TPY-2 radars

