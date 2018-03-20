Saudi Arabia celebrates female leaders in push to welcome more women to the workforce

Saudi Arabia has taken a major step in its bid to welcome more women into the workforce by hosting its first-ever business forum for women.

The Women in Leadership Economic Forum, called "Let's Talk About Tomorrow," aims to showcase the Kingdom's foremost female business leaders and demonstrate the important role of women in driving the future of its economy.

The two-day event, hosted in the Saudi capital Riyadh, was attended by more than 900 business leaders and entrepreneurs. It allowed networking opportunities between men and women — which is a relatively new practice in the country.