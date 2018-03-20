VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

These are the 25 most attractive employers in America, according to LinkedIn

bk.google.20150514.9092.jpg
Brooks Kraft / Contributor | Getty Images

If you want to work for a company with great benefits, perks and flexibility, then consider a job in tech, media or finance.

According to LinkedIn's 2018 Top Companies list, these industries are where the employers job seekers most want to work for are found. To generate this list, LinkedIn examined the activity of its more than 500 million users and measured factors like interest in a company, employee engagement, demand and employee retention. LinkedIn excluded itself and parent company Microsoft from the list.

This year, Amazon takes first place as the company where people most want to work, unseating reigning champ Google. Companies like Spotify, IBM and Goldman Sachs make the list for the first time, offering robust parental leave programs, mentorship opportunities and community service initiatives.

Read on for the 25 most attractive employers in the U.S.:

25. PricewaterhouseCoopers

95326215
Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Number of global employees: 236,235

Last year, PwC added identity theft protection to its existing roster of amazing perks like flex time, a week's vacation at the end of the year and a program that offers employees $1,200 toward student loan repayment each year.

PwC tells LinkedIn that in addition to looking for accounting and business students, the firm is also seeking future employees with a background in STEM.

24. Goldman Sachs

Financial professionals sit in the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Getty Images
Financial professionals sit in the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Number of global employees: 34,400

In addition to showing its commitment to new mothers with its "maternity mentors" program — which offers support to new moms throughout pregnancy and their return to work — Goldman Sachs is committed to diversifying its talent pipeline. The investment banking giant's Black Analyst Initiative aims to attract and retain black professionals by linking them to a senior leader who serves as their coach.

23. Verizon

A Verizon display at a trade show
Justin Solomon | CNBC
A Verizon display at a trade show

Number of global employees: 155,400

According to LinkedIn, Verizon keeps turnover low by offering generous perks like tuition assistance, adoption assistance, performance-based incentives and employee discounts on data.

22. Deloitte

coDeloitte02
Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Number of global employees: 263,900

To demonstrate just how much the company cares about the well-being of an employee's family, Deloitte offers a 16-week family leave option that can be used when an employee has a new child or needs to care for a sick family member, according to LinkedIn.

The firm plans to hire 70,000 people across its 150 countries and territories this year.

21. Samsung Electronics

Jung Yeon-Je | AFP | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 310,000

According to LinkedIn, Employees at Samsung can take advantage of perks like time off for volunteering, back-up daycare services and student loan refinancing programs.

20. IBM

widak-notitle140912_npx2h.jpg

Number of global employees: 378,000

To prove its commitment to global community leadership, IBM launched its Corporate Service Corps initiative in 2008, which allows employees to take advantage of a four-month program through which they can travel the world to assist with governmental operations, educational organizations and healthcare and economic development projects.

19. LVMH

A shopper looks at the window display of a Louis Vuitton store, operated by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA.
Balint Parneczi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A shopper looks at the window display of a Louis Vuitton store, operated by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA.

Number of global employees: 134,000

LVMH is the parent company of 70 renowned luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Sephora and Hennessy. Job seekers can take advantage of opportunities in retail, design or the wine and spirits industry.

18. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

71671201
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 240,000

JPMorgan Chase recently teamed up with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway to form an independent health care company for U.S. employees. The company tells LinkedIn that it aims to "[improve] healthcare outcomes and employee satisfaction while reducing cost."

17. Dell

Dell Computer
Getty Images

Number of global employees: 140,000

Dell has implemented a Connected Workplace Program —which allows employees to take advantage of flexible work options, such as working remotely or telecommuting several days a week — so employees can choose the working style that bets fits their lifestyle.

16. Time Warner Inc.

ATT TIMEWARNER DEAL
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 25,000

If you love TV and film then Time Warner could be the perfect workplace for you. Next year, the company plans to move its U.S. headquarters to a 90-story building in Chelsea that will offer stunning views of New York City.

15. Airbnb

Par8154031
Martin Bureau | Getty Image

Number of global employees: More than 4,000

According to LinkedIn, Airbnb increased its headcount by 13 percent over the past year, thanks to an expansion into the boutique hotel industry and the company's plan to launch a loyalty program this year. CEO Brian Chesky has also said that Airbnb is considering a foray into the airline industry.

The company is looking to add engineers as well as HR and community managers to its staff.

14. Adobe

ADOBE HEADQUARTERS
Chip Chipman/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 18,000

Adobe announced at the end of 2017 that the company had achieved equal pay between its male and female employees in the U.S. Earlier this year, the software company also announced that it had achieved equal pay in India, which brings the company to 80 percent parity across its entire global staff. Adobe's goal is to reach 100 percent equal pay by the end of this year.

13. McKinsey & Company

k092uez2.JPG
David Cooper | Toronto Star | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 25,000

Some of today's most powerful executives have spent time at McKinsey & Company, including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and former Boeing CEO James McNerney.

To follow in their footsteps you'll have to fight hard for a spot at the company — the firm says it receives an estimated 225,000 applicants for about 2,000 spots every year.

12. Uber

Pedestrians walk past the Uber Technologies headquarters building in San Francisco, June 21, 2017.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Pedestrians walk past the Uber Technologies headquarters building in San Francisco, June 21, 2017.

Number of global employees: 15,000

Uber faced a lot of setbacks in the past year year, but CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says that these challenges will help Uber move forward as a bigger and better company.

In a November blog post for LinkedIn, Khosrowshahi outlined some of the company's new culture norms, which include "celebrating differences" and "doing the right thing. Period."

11. Spotify

Daniel Ek, chief executive officer and co-founder of Spotify AB.
Akio Kon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Daniel Ek, chief executive officer and co-founder of Spotify AB.

Number of global employees: 2,960

Spotify offers six months of paid parental leave and one month of flex time for returning parents. The music streaming company also offers to pay for egg freezing and fertility assistance for eligible employees.

10. Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gives a keynote address, January 6, 2016 at the CES 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gives a keynote address, January 6, 2016 at the CES 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Number of global employees: 5,500

Netflix emphasizes that its central cultural philosophy is "people over process."

"Our version of the great workplace is not comprised of sushi lunches, great gyms, big offices or frequent parties," the company's statement on culture reads. "Our version of a great workplace is a dream team in pursuit of ambitious common goals, for which we spend heavily."

9. Oracle

ORACLE OPENWORLD
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 138,000

Oracle is dedicated to educating the next generation through Design Tech High School, a public charter school located on the corporate campus. Launched in August 2014, the school has a focus on inspiring students to pursue careers in STEM. In January, 550 students enrolled in the school, with Oracle employees serving as mentors to the students.

8. The Walt Disney Company

Chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse look on before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 27, 2017 in New York City.
Getty Images
Chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse look on before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 27, 2017 in New York City.

Number of global employees: 199,000

If you're looking for a place that will allow you to flex your creative muscles then consider a job at Walt Disney. The company has unique job listings like a Chef de Cuisine for Disney Cruise Lines, a Star Wars content strategist and a research scientist in AI/machine learning for Walt Disney Imagineering.

7. Comcast NBCUniversal

Comcast offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Cindy Ord | Getty Images
Comcast offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Number of global employees: 164,000

Last year, Comcast NBCUniversal hired more than 36,000 new employees who were able to take advantage of perks like expanded parental leave, free Xfinity TV and Internet access and complimentary tickets to Universal Studios.

6. Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook stands in front of a slide of the company's new campus which is under construction during a media event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California
JOSH EDELSON | AFP | Getty Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands in front of a slide of the company's new campus which is under construction during a media event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California

Number of global employees: 123,000

According to LinkedIn, Apple offers some serious employee perks, including 18 weeks of paid maternity leave for moms and six weeks of paid leave for dads. The company will also pay for egg freezing.

5. Tesla

ABE TESLA
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 33,000

The automotive company makes sure that its employees arrive at work in style by offering a carpool program that allows staff to drive a Tesla to work and keep it on the weekends, according to LinkedIn. The company also offers stock to every employee.

4. Salesforce

Marc Benioff, CEO of SalesForce.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
Marc Benioff, CEO of SalesForce.

Number of global employees: 30,000

Last year, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNN Money that his company spent an additional $3 million to close the pay gap between its male and female employees, and that the company would also be looking at pay disparities between employees of different races.

3. Facebook

Facebook employees relax with a game of ping-pong on campus.
Kim Kulish | Corbis | Getty Images
Facebook employees relax with a game of ping-pong on campus.

Number of global employees: 25,100

In addition to offering up to four months of paid parental leave for all new parents regardless of gender, Facebook announced in 2017 that the company was expanding its bereavement policy to allow employees to take up to 20 days off after the loss of a family member. The policy was put in place after the company's COO Sheryl Sandberg suffered the sudden loss of her husband.

2. Alphabet

Google's Canadian headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario
Peter Power
Google's Canadian headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario

Number of global employees: 80,110

LinkedIn reports that Google, Alphabet's largest company division, receives 1.1 million job applications annually. Google employees are able to take advantage of free cafes and espresso bars at the company's offices, as well as dog parks and fire pits at some locations.

1. Amazon

INDIA AMAZON
Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Number of global employees: 566,000

Amazon had a big year in 2017 with the $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods. As the second-largest private employer in the U.S., the Seattle-based company is looking to expand operations by adding a second headquarters. So far, the list of potential locations has been narrowed to 20 cities, including Boston, Atlanta, New York City and Washington, D.C.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: An Amazon recruiter reveals how to get a job at the online retailer

Amazon is buying
Amazon is buying "Shark Tank" reject company Ring for $1 billion   

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...