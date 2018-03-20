These are the 25 most attractive employers in America, according to LinkedIn

If you want to work for a company with great benefits, perks and flexibility, then consider a job in tech, media or finance.

According to LinkedIn's 2018 Top Companies list, these industries are where the employers job seekers most want to work for are found. To generate this list, LinkedIn examined the activity of its more than 500 million users and measured factors like interest in a company, employee engagement, demand and employee retention. LinkedIn excluded itself and parent company Microsoft from the list.

This year, Amazon takes first place as the company where people most want to work, unseating reigning champ Google. Companies like Spotify, IBM and Goldman Sachs make the list for the first time, offering robust parental leave programs, mentorship opportunities and community service initiatives.

Read on for the 25 most attractive employers in the U.S.:

25. PricewaterhouseCoopers