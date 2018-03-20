Trump talks to Putin following Russian leader's latest landslide re-election

President Donald Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin over the phone Tuesday morning, after the Russian leader's overwhelming re-election victory, NBC News reported, citing a White House official.

The win keeps Putin in office as Russia's president for another six years. His closest rival in the election, which was held Sunday, scored nearly 12 percent of the vote, while his most vocal opponent, Alexei Navalny, was barred from running in the race.

The call between Trump and Putin also comes as the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election intensifies. Trump has denied that his campaign colluded with Russia, and Putin has rejected accusations that the Kremlin had anything to do with any election interference.

The Trump administration announced last week that it was sanctioning several Russians and entities linked to the Kremlin for meddling in the 2016 election as well as for cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure, such as the energy grid.

Trump had resisted calls to punish Russia for its malfeasance, despite U.S. intelligence agencies' claims that Kremlin-backed operatives did interfere in the campaign.

Trump has expressed admiration for Putin dating back to the years before he ran for president, but he is not the only U.S. commander in chief to call the Russian leader after an election victory.

President Barack Obama called Putin in 2012 to congratulate him for his win that year, although Russia-U.S. relations were especially contentious during Obama's administration due in large part to the conflict in Syria. Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad's brutal war.

Trump, for his part, has criticized Obama over his handling of the Syrian war. "President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing," Trump said in August after a suspected chemical attack in Syria. "The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable attack."

The war in Syria continues to rage, and a Russian military leader recently threatened action against U.S. forces there if Americans target Russian servicemen.

— Reuters contributed to this report.