Watch: Trump speaks at National Republican Campaign Committee dinner

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a dinner hosted by the National Republican Campaign Committee Tuesday evening.

Earlier, Trump met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia for the second time. During the meeting, Trump discussed Saudi purchases of American-made weapons.

He also announced that he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the not too distant future."

Trump will face Republicans at the dinner as a growing number of his own party's members of Congress publicly admonish Trump against impeding, or possibly even firing, special counsel Robert Mueller.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Trump criticized Mueller by name for the first time, raising concerns that Mueller's job leading the probe into links between Trump's campaign and Russia could be threatened.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said Tuesday that "the special counsel should be free to follow through his investigation to conclusion."

He was later joined by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said, "I agree with the president's lawyers that Bob Mueller should be allowed to finish the job."

Sen. Jeff Flake, one of Trump's most prominent Republican critics, said on Tuesday that he would support impeachment proceedings against the president if Mueller is fired.

"We're begging him, 'Don't go down this road. Don't create a constitutional crisis. Don't force the Congress to take the only remedy that Congress can take,'" Flake said in an interview with the Washington Post.