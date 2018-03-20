Watch: White House briefs press after Trump meets Saudi prince

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to brief reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

The first briefing of the week follows President Donald Trump's second White House meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince Mohammed arrived in the U.S. on Monday in pursuit of investment opportunities and strengthened diplomatic ties.

The 32-year-old prince has found common ground with Trump over the two leaders' mutual opposition to the 2015 Iran deal, brokered under President Barack Obama. The deal loosened sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on the country's nuclear program and the ability to conduct international inspections.

Trump meets the Saudi prince as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia has recently drawn the president's ire. A shakeup of the White House legal team could be coming, multiple outlets reported.

In a first, Trump on Sunday criticized Mueller by name in a tweet.

The New York Times and the Washington Post reported that White House lawyers, including John Dowd and Ty Cobb, could be leaving Trump's legal team. White House officials disputed the report.

The president's salvo of tweets over the weekend prompted responses from some congressional Republicans, who defended Mueller's right to continue the probe against the possible threat of being fired by Trump.

Meanwhile, representatives of social media giant Facebook are set to testify before congressional committees Tuesday and Wednesday, over the handling of users' personal data by Trump campaign-affiliated research firm Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 election.

And markets braced for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first meeting as head of the central bank, in which he was expected to provide new signals about potential interest rate hikes. Stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday, but made up some of their losses by midday Tuesday.