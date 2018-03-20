Here's what NBA star Chris Paul did when he got his first big $25,000 check

The first thing he did was go shopping. "I took my girlfriend, my best friend, his girlfriend [and] we went to a mall and we went into a couple stores and I was like, 'Just get something,'" says Paul.

"[There's] no feeling like it," he explains. "Because we used to go on double dates to TGI Fridays, and when they would come with the bill, we'd be like 'Two bills, please,' you know me and my girl, him and his girl.

"That day, and ever since, it's been one bill."

Before he had money, Paul was cautious about spending. In college, like many young adults, he even had a tough time using credit cards.

"My mom called me and was like, 'Boy, you used that credit card yet?' and I was like, 'No, Ma,''' recounts Paul. "I just never liked the whole premise of having a credit card and being able to spend money that you don't have. I had my debit card, and so I just liked to spend money I knew I had. And that's when my mom told me that no credit is bad credit.

"I still don't like credit cards to this day," he says, explaining that while he has a credit card and uses it, it took some convincing from his financial advisor.

"I'm not cheap, but I'm frugal"

Paul, who is originally from North Carolina, has certainly come a long way from splitting the bill at Fridays. He was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, and his salary for the 2005-2006 season was reported to be just over $3 million. In 2011, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and, in June, he went on to join the Houston Rockets in another high-profile trade. As his basketball prowess climbed, so did his income.

Now, the Houston Rockets point guard is earning a little over $24.5 million for the 2017-2018 season, and this summer (after becoming a free agent), he'll be eligible for a five-year, $205 million contract with the Rockets. Forbes ranked Paul the ninth highest paid basketball player in 2017, reporting that he earned $22.9 million on the court and $8 million off.