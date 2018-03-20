The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion just told followers to delete Facebook

Amid the turmoil of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton on Tuesday told his Twitter followers to delete Facebook.

"It is time. #deletefacebook," he wrote on the social media platform.

Acton only has 42 Twitter followers, but it's the sentiment that counts.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. Acton remained with the company for several years before quitting to start the Signal Foundation earlier this year. His WhatsApp co-founder, Jan Koum, still leads the company and sits on Facebook's board.

Acton also applied for a job at Facebook in 2009, and posted about his rejection on Twitter at the time:

Facebook has come under fire this week after reports emerged that political data analytics company Cambridge Analytica accessed thedata of over 50 million users of the social media network without their permission. The firm got the data from the creator of a quiz that 270,000 users took on Facebook, which passed it to Cambridge Analytica against Facebook policy. Facebook knew about the data leak back in 2015, but the public only learned after reports in the New York Times and Observer over the weekend.

Cambridge Analytica is funded in large part by Robert Mercer, who donated money to President Trump's election campaign, and it helped the Trump campaign target poltical ads on Facebook, but the firm says it did not use any data gained in this incident on the campaign.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg have remained quiet throughout the scandal, inviting yet more criticism from analysts and investors, and fueling critics who argue for more regulation on big tech companies.