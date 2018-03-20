Your first trade for Tuesday, March 20

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Avis Budget Group.

David Seaburg was a seller of Facebook.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of the S&P Homebuilders ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Macy's.

Trader disclosure: On March 20, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, RAD, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, WHR, XRX, ZNGA. COWEN, ADT.X "Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen Inc. serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore." Dan Nathan is short IWM, QQQ, SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

