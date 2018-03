In addition to making timely payments, keep an eye on your utilization rate, which is the ratio of how much you've spent on your credit card versus the card's limit. "The smaller that percentage is, the better it is for your credit rating," Bankrate explains. The ideal utilization rate is less than 30 percent of your available credit.

If you have multiple cards, try to eliminate the small, lingering balances, too. "One of the items your score considers is how many of your cards have balances," John Ulzheimer, a credit expert formerly of FICO and Equifax, tells Bankrate.

Choose one or two go-to cards for most of your purchases, he says: "That way, you're not polluting your credit report with a lot of balances."